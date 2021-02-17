An intoxicated man claimed he wasn't driving after his vehicle crashed into a ditch.
On Feb. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits responded to Grandview Road and State Highway 82 on a report of a driver passed out in their vehicle on the side of the road.
"The vehicle appeared to have left the roadway while traveling northbound on Highway 82 and appeared to be stuck in a ditch," Frits said.
The engine revved up as Frits approached the vehicle, and the driver, Marvin McMurtry, appeared to be passed out.
"I began shouting for Mr. McMurtry to open his vehicle door as I was tapping the driver's side door with my flashlight. Officer Robert Jones arrived to my location at this time to assist me," said Frits.
Officers repeatedly hit the vehicle windows to wake the driver, but McMurtry would look away each time.
"During this time, Mr. McMurtry still had his right foot pressed on the gas pedal of the vehicle, which was causing the engine to rev up," said Frits. "McMurtry had began mumbling some words, but still refused to open the vehicle door."
Frits threatened to break the window and McMurtry finally rolled the window down. Officers said there was a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle and McMurtry.
"Mr. McMurtry would not exit the vehicle, so I then grabbed him by his left shoulder and placed McMurtry on the ground parallel to the vehicle door," said Frits.
Officers searched McMurtry and found a prescription bottle containing marijuana.
McMurtry kept telling the officers he wasn't driving the vehicle as they searched him.
McMurtry was purportedly being uncooperative and had to be forced into the back of Frits' patrol unit.
McMurtry was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence, actual physical control, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
