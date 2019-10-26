Drying is one of the oldest methods of preserving food for later use. It can either be an alternative to canning or freezing foods, or may be used to complement these two methods.
Drying food is simple, safe and easy to learn. With modern food dehydrators, fruit leathers, fruit chips, pumpkin seeds and beef jerky can all be dried year-round right at home. Dried foods are ideal for backpacking and camping. They are lightweight, take up little space and do not require refrigeration.
Meat jerky, dried nuts and seeds are good sources of protein for a snack or meal. The fruit leathers and dried fruit chips provide plenty of quick energy. Dried vegetables can be prepared separately or combined to make a soup mix. To use dried foods when camping, simply add water to all the foods to reconstitute. To retain the vitamins, use the soaking water for cooking.
Jerky is a lightweight, dried meat product that is a favorite at our house. It requires no refrigeration, and is made from the deer we harvest. If pork or wild game is used to make jerky, the meat does have to be treated to kill bacteria and parasites. E. Coli and trichinosis are two common reasons that these meats need special treatment.
It is also important to remember that the wound location and skill of the hunter can affect the safety of the meat. If the animal is wounded in such a way that the contents of its gut come in contact with the meat or the hunter's hands while dressing the meat, fecal bacteria can contaminate the meat. It is best to avoid making jerky from this meat and use it only in ways that it will be thoroughly cooked.
To address regular food safety rules you should always remember to wash hands thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling raw meats. Use clean tools and equipment. Keep meat refrigerated at 40 degrees or below; thaw and marinate meat in the refrigerator. Do not save or re-use marinade.
Deer carcasses should be rapidly chilled to avoid bacterial growth. The risk of foodborne illness from home-dried jerky can also be decreased by allowing the internal temperature of the meat to reach 160 degrees before it is placed in the dehydrator.
For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or Oklahoma Home and Community Education, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
