Week 3 of Northeastern State University’s IDEA Summer Academy let local kids fight digital dragons, build virtual dungeons, and enjoy “endless creativity.”
This week’s Minecraft camp was originally intended incorporate features of Dungeons & Dragons, the popular tabletop role-playing game, but has since become more of a free-for-all, with many kids constructing their own dungeons, castles, and more.
“They’ve been doing some builds, build battles, and challenges,” said Kristin Wadley, who runs the Minecraft academies.
Jaxton Caddell created a battlefield for his fellow campers to use.
“You battle other people if they want to join,” said Jaxton.
Wadley said the game helps kids make friends.
“A lot of these kids don’t know each other, so [Minecraft] gives them that instant connection,” said Wadley.
Camper Killian McIntyre-Brewer has really enjoyed playing the game in multiplayer mode.
“There’s a survival mode that we made. We already found diamonds and made a Nether portal,” said Killian. “The Nether is a like the underworld. There’s lots of lava and a bunch of mobs, [hostile creatures] that roam around.”
Minecraft has several areas, including the Overworld – where normal play takes place – and “The End, where the player is tasked with defeated a giant dragon.”
“The end is where you ‘beat the game.’ I say that in quotes because there is no end in Minecraft,” said Killian.
Wadley said Minecraft is “so open-ended” and allows players endless creativity.
To encourage that, Wadley asked the kids to build her different structures, like skyscrapers.
“Everything I’ve ever dreamed of, they make it and so much more,” said Wadley.
For example, Wadley asked camper Isaac Watson to construct her a yacht in the virtual world.
“It’s his yacht, but I’m along for the ride,” she said.
Isaac showed off the massive boat, complete with Jacuzzi, dog room, trap doors, and an library enclosed in glass below the surface.
“[The library] isn’t too terribly deep, but you can still look at the fish while you read,” said Issac.
Isaac used magma blocks to give his Jacuzzi a “cool effect.”
“Every good yacht needs a hot tub and an underwater library,” said Wadley.
Check it out
More information about NSU Summer Programs is available at https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/default.aspx.
