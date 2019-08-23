MUSKOGEE - Dunham's Sports, one of the nation's largest sporting goods chains, is hosting a job fair for the Muskogee location.
The Muskogee store will offer a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as a variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear featuring Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Levi's, Wrangler and more. There will be a large selection of athletic and outdoor apparel, a fitness department, plus a value area featuring footwear at savings of 30-50 percent off. An expanded hunting department will offer more from favorite brands like Remington, Rocky, Smith & Wesson, and Crosman. The store will have a Fairway Center golf shop featuring top golf brands such as Taylormade, Titleist, Callaway and Cobra.
Positions available are team members, cashiers, key team leaders, and team managers. Apply online at www.qhire.net/Dunhams prior to attending the events on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 28-29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dunham's, one of the nation's largest retail sporting goods chains, was founded in 1937 in Detroit as Dunham's Bait and Tackle, and has grown to over 230 stores.
