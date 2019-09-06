TROY, Michigan – Dunham’s Sports, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains, is hiring for its Muskogee location, and will host a job fair Friday-Monday, Sept. 13-16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Positions available are team members/cashiers, key team leaders, and team managers. Apply online at www.qhire.net/Dunhams prior to attending the event.
The Muskogee store will offer a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear. There will also be a large selection of athletic and outdoor apparel, a fitness department, plus a large value area featuring footwear at discounted savings. An expanded hunting department will offer more from favorite brands. The store will have a Fairway Center golf shop featuring top golf brands.
Dunham’s, one of the nation’s largest retail sporting goods chains, was founded in 1937 in Detroit as Dunham’s Bait and Tackle, and has grown to over 230 stores in 22 Midwestern and Southern states.
