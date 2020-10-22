The third full week of October is National Business Women's Week, and Tahlequah has a healthy share of enterprising women to celebrate.
Looking at main street in the downtown area, an observer can see a large portion of the storefronts are owned by women. It's an example of how the country has been trending over recent years, as the number of businesses headed by women increased by 21 percent between 2014 and 2019, according to a State of Women-Owned Businesses Report by American Express.
At MoonDance Photography, Alicia McDowell has been snapping shots for several years, but last year, she decided to take her photography business full time. She now has a studio on Muskogee Avenue, where she's been able to create endless opportunities for herself.
"I have always wanted to own my own business, and photography allowed me to do that," said McDowell. "Opening my own business has been an absolute dream. It has allowed me to spend more time with my kids, wake up knowing I do what I love each and every day, and has also led me to many new friendships and grown my network tenfold."
COVID-19 has thrown normalcy out the door for many entrepreneurs, including McDowell. Like most, she could not have predicted a global pandemic would arrive less than a year after she became a full-time photographer.
"So to say I have been forced to be innovative, think outside of the box and grow each and every day, is an understatement," she said. "I have been so grateful for mentorships and friendships throughout the community; that has literally helped me through the craziest of times."
Any business can be difficult to run. It takes most small businesses several years to become truly successful. Add children and a household to tend, said McDowell, and running a company just became even harder.
"When owning a business, you have to prioritize and have the opportunity to prioritize your schedule how you want, and you end up in a constant balancing act," she said. "I have learned a lot from being a business owner, and it's so much easier to make friends whom you can lean on, grow from and who truly understand your struggles."
Next door, Alyssia Hylton recently reached six years of operating Boulevard LLC. She didn't just jump into her dream, but laid out a plan after she graduated from college. She decided she would manage other people's businesses for a minimum of two years before she would consider opening her own.
"I wanted to be my own boss and not have to run my decision past anybody," she said. "I tell myself when I don't enjoy it anymore, I'll just stop. But there's nothing I can see that I want to do more than this, unless I were to be a professional monster-truck driver, and I don't have a monster truck."
Big companies just launching often have disposable income and numerous resources to get their businesses rolling. But there are plenty of women who started with nothing and have made millions off their hard work.
Hylton said young women thinking about starting their own company don't necessarily need a marketing team or employees; they just need to be willing to work.
"You can do everything by yourself if you really want to," she said. "The sky is the limit, and it's truly possible for you to do anything you want to do; it's just how much work are you willing to do."
Teresa Williams actually owns two businesses: Threadz Consignment and Hawkeye Signs and Printing. The juggling of them isn't easy, she said, but she enjoys pouring her heart into them.
"This first year was OK, because I had family helping, but now it's just me," said Williams. "The sign business is a little bit different, because it's sort of my own hours. It's not a storefront where it's 9 to 5, and that's the only way I can do it."
Williams also wanted to do things her way, including having a chance to help people, which she can accomplish by running her consignment shop.
Not only does she sell other people's clothing for them, but when items aren't sold, she donates them, and does whatever she can to prevent more items from filling up area landfills. Those who can't afford much can find quality clothing at her store.
Furthermore, she hopes to launch a nonprofit after the holidays that will help women in the business world.
"Women have a unique set of challenges with children, husbands, marriages, things that taking our time, not including what we do every day," said Williams.
"The primary focus of the organization will be a networking group, sort of like a Chamber for women. We'll be helping and supporting women, whether you're a manager or owner of a business. I think we can really transform this town with that, and it would be a cohesive group of women who have vision, who run businesses here, and obviously they're going to care about the community and the economy."
Although the COVID-19 outbreak has forced a downturn in the economy, Williams said she's comforted by the fact that new businesses are still opening up in town. She said the biggest thing for new business owners is to believe in themselves.
"Believe in your abilities," she said. "We all doubt ourselves so much. I'm my own worst critic and it paralyzes you. So when you start to feel overwhelmed, I try to remind myself that it's a day at time, you do what you can today, and you trust your instinct. If you see a need, meet it."
