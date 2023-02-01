Dyllon Fite to run for Tribal Council D-3

Dyllon Fite has announced his candidacy for Tribal Council District 3.
Fite is a son, father, husband, and friend. He has two sons, Stapler and Dexter. He is a resident of the Keys area, but grew up in Cookson the majority of his life. He and his wife, Emily, have been married for five years. He was raised in a single-parent home by his mother, Jimmie Fite.
"That has shown me the value of hard work and dedication," he said.
Fite said he has always been drawn to political offices and his desire to help make a difference. He proclaims himself a "self-made man" who has made his stance on issues at hand.
"I will stand strongly for my people and fight along side them for what is right," he said.
His grandmother, Kate Fite, and great-grandmother, Nannie Kay, were key figures in the early days of the modern Cherokee Nation. Nannie Kay was a Cherokee delegate in Washington, D.C., and was named Oklahoma Humanitarian in 1936.
"I feel strongly in carrying out my family legacy as being an instrumental part of sustaining Cherokee sovereignty, as well as being a voice of the people," he said.
He believes in the strength of Cherokee Native Americans.
Fite is not only a small business owner and chairman of his foundation – Fite for the Forgotten – he is also president of the neighborhood crime watch in Cookson.
