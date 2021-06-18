The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, after finding E. coli in the water, has advised Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 16, at Wildcat, to inform users they should bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it.
RWD board members urged the use of bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, for food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.
The boil order does not include many areas of Cherokee County. Customers who are unsure which water system supplies their water should check their water bill for information.
Officials stressed the boil order is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it is important to continue to wash hands during this time, as that will help prevent the virus from spreading. It is safe to wash hands with soap and tap water, and if those are not available, the patron should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol. Anyone who has an open wound should use boiled or bottled water to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.
Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption. Federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum contaminant levels and might be harmful to the health of consumers.
