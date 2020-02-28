Early voting for the March 3 Oklahoma Presidential Preferential Primary was available Thursday and Friday, and a total of 699 ballots were cast at the Cherokee County Election Board.
Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell reported that 281 people voted Feb. 27, and 418 people voted Feb. 28. Early voting is also offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Election Board, 914 S. College Ave.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Those who need to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so using the Online Voter Tool on www.elections.ok.gov.
