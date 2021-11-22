Early Christmas decorations bring good vibes

Area residents who decorate for Christmas early tend to be happier and excited about life, according to studies.
How soon is too soon to pull out the garland, ornaments and wreaths? While it may seem like an unwritten rule to wait until after Thanksgiving, more and more people are beginning the holidays the day after Halloween. And Christmas commercials begin airing before the jack-o'-lanterns are in the compost box.
Laurie Hougland said there’s a specific reason she puts up her Christmas Tree on Nov. 1 every year.
“I always put my tree up early because I lost my father on Nov. 13. He was real big on Christmas, and it makes me feel closer to him,” said Hougland. “It makes me feel like a piece of him is here with me.”
Psychologists say Christmas decorations create a neurological shift that can produce happiness, dopamine. At least 43 percent of people are decorating before Thanksgiving, and 10 percent are decorating before Halloween, according to ScienceDirect.
Kira Long typically decorates early for the holidays, but she said she started putting up decorations on Halloween.
“Christmas brings me so much joy that I hate to limit the time I enjoy to fit society’s standards,” she said.
Hougland said she used to put up decorations on Thanksgiving until her grandmother died, and it was her father who began the tradition of celebrating the holidays early.
“It was soothing to both of us, and Christmas is a time for miracles and magic, and I need that in my life,” she said.
Driving on North Muskogee Avenue, residents will see the downtown corridor already festive. The Tahlequah Main Street Association began decorating Nov. 13 this year, and slots for volunteers filled quickly.
According to ScienceDirect, U.S. residents may use Christmas decorations to communicate friendliness and cohesiveness with neighbors.
“We also examine the possibility that residents who decorate for Christmas but who have few friends on the block may be using the decorations and other cues as a way of communicating their accessibility to neighbors,” according to ScienceDirect.
