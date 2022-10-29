Oklahoma City – An extra day of early voting has been added for the Nov. 8 General Election this year thanks to new legislation enacted in 2021, the Secretary of the State Election Board Paul Ziriax reminded voters on Oct. 28.
“For the first time ever, early voting will begin on the Wednesday prior to the General Election, adding an extra day for voters to cast their ballots,” said Ziriax.
Voters can now cast their in-person absentee ballot at their early voting location on Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. or on Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No excuse is needed to cast an in-person absentee ballot, but voters should be prepared to show proof of identity when they check in with election workers.
Voters wishing to vote early must vote at an early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote. Early voting locations, dates, and times are available on the State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/early-voting.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Sample ballots are available through the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. The election list can be found on the State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/elections-results/next-election.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board, which can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
