Early voting for school board elections in Cherokee County started Thursday, March 31.
The official Election Day is Tuesday, April 5, for Keys, Tahlequah and Woodall. Briggs and Westville are holding special bond elections.
U.S. citizens who are residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17-1/2 years old, are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, voters must be at least 18 to cast ballots.
Bart Frank and Stephanie Crawford are candidates for the Tahlequah Board of Education seat. For the Keys School Board, district patrons will choose between Preston Ward and Beth Brandt. Sarah Battenfield and Elizabeth O’Connell are vying for a slot with Woodall Public Schools.
Early voting Friday, April 1, is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College. On Tuesday, voters will cast ballots at their respective polling places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
