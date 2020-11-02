The Cherokee County Election Board saw long lines again Saturday, with area residents still queueing up at the polls when they closed at 2 p.m.
After the first two days of early voting saw 1,772 people cast ballots at the election board, another 597 voters showed up over the weekend, totaling 2,369 over the three days. Precincts across the city will open Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. CCEB Secretary Tiffany Rozell said the absentee ballots sent out through the mail will have to be counted by then.
The Daily Press will attempt to have final results on local races on the website late Tuesday, Nov. 3, and in the Wednesday, Nov. 4 digital edition. Results will be updated on the website, www.tahlequahdailypress.com, throughout the counting, so readers are urged to check back periodically.
Local results will be provided by the Cherokee County Election Board.
Although statewide and presidential race winners will likely not be available election night, TDP will relay on the Associated Press and other reputable sources for numbers and results. A recap, featuring comments from local winners, will be published in the Thursday, Nov. 5 TDP.
