Early voting begins Thursday, Aug. 18, for voters in Cherokee County.
Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said early voting is open to all voters.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” said Rozell.
Early voting is available Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. as well as Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the County Election Board located at 914 S. College Ave. Rozell reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.
The Cherokee County Election Board is located at 914 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah and is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the election board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
Indivduals can also find the Cherokee County Election Board on Facebook @cherokeecountyokelectionboard.
