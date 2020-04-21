Earth Day about overall health of planet, bodies

Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22, and community members are considering ways to contribute to creating a healthier environment.
Traditionally, Earth Day is associated with planting trees, recycling more, or pledging to conserve more energy. Cleaning up litter is another common Earth Day tradition.
According to Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator, tobacco litter is the No. source of litter nationwide and has been since the early 1980s. She said the Truth initiative indicated that for over 40 years, cigarette butts have made up between 30-40 percent of collected litter.
"This does not include the amount of e-cigarette and vaping cartridges and disposables that are not properly disposed," Buechele said. "E-cigarette and vaping waste comes from the devises, e-liquid containers, nicotine containing cartridges or pods, and devises containing lithium ion batteries."
Tobacco use not only puts a toll on one’s health, but on the environment, she said. Over 75 percent of tobacco users report disposing of cigarette butts on the ground or out the car window. The Truth Initiative reports the waste from cigarettes can leach toxic chemicals into the environment, leading to land, water and air pollution.
“The tobacco industry have led us to believe that cigarette filters are biodegradable, but that is a great misconception,” said Buechele.
The Truth Initiative reports cigarette filters are made from cellulose acetate, a plastic which, though technically biodegradable, only degrades under severe biological circumstances, such as when filters collect in sewage. In practice, cigarette butts tossed on streets and beaches do not biodegrade.
“Even under the circumstances, it can take several months for a cigarette to biodegrade, but not before releasing harmful chemicals into our earth,” said Buechele. “Even then, the tobacco liter dilutes into the water and soil.”
One of the greatest ways of protecting the planet this Earth Day is to educate tobacco users on the importance of proper disposal of tobacco litter. Pocket or portable ashtrays are made available so tobacco users do not have to dispose of cigarette butts on the ground.
“Perhaps the most important way to reduce tobacco litter is to help support tobacco users quit for good,” said Buechele.
Tobacco users wanting to quit can contact the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QuitNow or okhelpline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.