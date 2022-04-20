The 44th Annual Cookson Easter Egg Hunt was a big success, according to organizers.
The Tenkiller Area Community Organization hosted another egg hunt by thinking outside the box. Families attended from Bixby, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Tahlequah, Hulbert, Park Hill, Welling and Cookson.
The grounds were wet and mushy. Over 2,000 candy-filled eggs and prizes would have been wet if the event were held outside. The volunteers organized the children into three circles by their age groups. The volunteers passed the eggs out in the circles until they were all gone. Smaller toys and games were divided randomly. Each group had three Grand Prize winners mixed in with the regular eggs. These nine children received an assortment of presents from the Easter bunny, Mason Mathis.
TACO leaders recognized all the volunteers who helped to make this possible. The Easter bunny is looking forward to returning Easter 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.