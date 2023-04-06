With Easter right around the corner, many families are beginning to gather supplies for the tradition of coloring eggs.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said there are multiple ways to do this activity, with many producing various designs.
“The first thing I would want to say about coloring Easter eggs is to remember if you want to eat them — which I would not suggest, [though some people might, especially] because eggs aren’t cheap anymore – you need to make sure that whatever you use to dye them with is edible, safe as far as food safety-wise, because the dye soaks into the shell,” said Winn.
Some egg-coloring options that can make the item toxic includes using the shaving cream and dye method, where the two are mixed together and an egg is then rolled onto the mixture to create a marbled look.
Winn said a safer option can be done with whipped cream and food coloring as substitutions.
Anyone who wants to just dye Easter eggs in cups can use food coloring instead of dye, which can be done in pastel and bright colors. When using food colorings, Winn advises using a canning jar or container with a wide mouth that can easily hold hot water.
“You can use your half a cup of hot boiling water, and depending on the darkness or whatever you want for the egg, [such as] the vibrancy and the color, you can use five to 10 drops for lighter-colored eggs or 15 to 24 brighter colors. Also if you want a brighter color, you would use like a teaspoon of vinegar,” said Winn.
Similarly, when tie-dyeing a T-shirt and using vinegar to hold a brighter color, Winn said, the same can be done when coloring eggs.
To create a tie-dye effect, Winn advises wrapping an egg in a paper towel and squirting food coloring on the towel, while spraying vinegar and water to help spread the colors. and 3D effects can be added to an egg by using stickers.
Washi Tape, a decorative, easy-to-tear tape, can be used to create lines or other designs on the egg.
Speckled eggs, a method that can be less messy, can be created by shaking an egg in a bag with rice and food coloring.
Winn said the activity can be turned into a STEM project by using vinegar and natural dyes, such as red cabbage, beets, the skin of an onion, paprika, carrots, orange peels, etc.
When using natural products to dye the eggs, blueberries can make a bluish gray, red cabbage makes a blue color, paprika is a faint reddish orange, and red onions can make a jade green color.
“It takes longer. Those dyes that are natural, you’re going to have to let them set a little bit longer, and use maybe a little more vinegar,” said Winn.
When using food coloring or dyes, people should wear gloves to stop their hands from getting stained.
“Wear an apron. Wear old clothes or a T-shirt, something that if it does get dye on it, then it’s OK,” said Winn.
