EASTER TREATS: Area families share plans, memories and seasonal insights

Local residents celebrate Easter in different ways, both secular and sacred, and many have fond memories of past family get-togethers.
For those who are Christian, Easter signifies the resurrection of Jesus and the promise of life-everlasting. Family time, wonderful food, and coloring and hunting eggs are common activities on Easter Sunday. Those of faith often attend church.
For many, Easter brings to mind chicks and bunnies. Amanda Johnson of the Farmer's Co-op said bins of chicks were packed on Friday morning, and by 10 a.m., most had been sold.
"It's that time of year," said Johnson.
The tiny little chickens peeped and hopped around, and a few larger ones had learned to hop over the side into another area.
Chicks have unique names like Easter Egger Bantam, Cuckoo Maran, Turkin Naked Neck, Cinnamon Queen, Black-laced Silver Wyandotte, and Dominique.
Lela Summers, 5, came into the store with her dad and made a beeline to the baby chicks.
"They're cute. We have lots of baby chicks at home. I like the yellow ones like we have," said Lela.
She enjoys having chicks around because it is fun to feed them.
Her dad, Nick Summers, said that for Easter, their family will get together and eat a large meal.
"My wife cooks, usually ham and white beans for Easter. The kids will hunt eggs, and we'll spend time together as a family," he said.
Lela likes to color eggs with her mom.
"It's fun to color the eggs with rainbows and flowers. I like to do it with mom; I love her," said Lela.
She likes to find the eggs. If she is lucky, she can find the one that is filled with money.
Gunner agreed.
"It's fun to get candy in the eggs," he said.
Amanda Johnson was waiting on customers at the store.
"My mom cooks dinner, usually a ham but sometimes something exotic, like Mexican. My boys are grown, so we don't hunt eggs or anything like that, but they'll be here and we like to hang out," said Johnson.
She used to go to church with her grandma when she was alive.
Steve Jordan said his family were catching a flight back to Pennsylvania Friday.
"My mom passed away, so we're going to Philly. My kids are older so we don't do eggs," he said.
For Katie Schmitt, Easter gives her an opportunity to visit her mom in Fort Gibson and to make deviled eggs.
"I'm taking my kids to my mom's. She loves to cook for everybody; she's been doing it for decades. She has me makes the deviled eggs and I like to make them look pretty," said Schmitt.
They'll color eggs, but she also purchased interesting plastic eggs that she thinks the kids will enjoy.
"They glow in the dark and some are LED, you can hide at night or indoors. That will be fun," Schmitt said.
Most of the time, locals visit family and catch up on the latest gossip as they enjoy a meal.
These families are typical of most people, according to a Tahlequah Daily Press website poll, which showed 13.3% will enjoy a dinner with family or friends; 15% will attend church; 10% will have an egg hunt or other fun with kids; and a total of 26.7% said they would do a combination of all of three. Only 5% planned to travel, and 16.7% planned to spend time by themselves. Thirteen percent said they would do none of these activities.
On the April 9 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Brent Been said that for Easter, he always watches the 1959 "Ben Hur" movie, which features Charlton Heston in the title role.
"It's an incredible motion picture and winner of 11 Academy Awards," said Been.
For those who plan to travel, Tahlequah offers different escapes.
"We're going to a historical site/museum this year with a picnic basket lunch," said Cathy Cott.
Others, like Pam McClendon Pritchett, plan to go to church.
"Can't wait!" she said.
Tom and Sally Lewis plan to host at their home.
"Passover - Good Friday, the Last Supper - for our table and friends," Lewis said.
Donna Graham pointed out it is also the month of Ramadan, and asked why the question wasn't tailored to that faith, as well.
Patti Gulager shared a favorite Easter memory.
"The funny stuff from the family Easter egg hunts. Club and Miriam hid the eggs one year and hid one between the cab and bed of my brother Jim's pickup," she said. "No one found that one, and for weeks, when my brother got out of his truck, he said he smelled rotten eggs."
