Easter weekend fun and food on tap in area

Another hunting season is approaching for Cherokee County residents this weekend, but they can leave their weapons at home, since Easter eggs can’t run away when spotted.
The holiday is a time for Christians to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus, but over the years, a variety of Easter traditions have developed, such as the egg hunt, visits from the Easter bunny, and the exchanging of candies and other sweets. This year, locals can take part in a number of festivities.
Saturday, April 3, locals can get some exercise in while they search for eggs, as the Active Living and Transportation Committee of Cherokee County has created the Eggercise Extravaganza.
“Essentially, what we’re doing is we’re going to line all of the city parks in Tahlequah, and the park in Hulbert, with Easter eggs,” said Lindsey Durant, of the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program. “Some of the eggs are going to have physical activity messaging on them, and some are going to have discount codes for different businesses throughout Tahlequah and Hulbert. So when you find an egg, it might say, ‘Do five jumping jacks,’ just to kind of get the community up and moving."
Eggs will be scattered throughout Norris Park, Sequoyah Park, Hulbert Park and Trail, the Antis-Brennan Sports Complex’s playground, the Tahlequah Trail System, Tahlequah Skate Park, Felts Park, Southridge Park, Kaufman Park and Ross Park. The committee partners will plant the eggs in the early morning between 7:30 and 8:30. It is not an organized hunt, so people are free to start their search at any time after that, said Durant.
Since it’s a chance to participate in a healthy activity, it may be counterproductive to put candy in the eggs. So the group has come up with an alternative.
“Inside there will be little trinkets,” said Durant. “There might be a little toy dinosaur, any Army man, or a stamp. No candy in our eggs, just little trinkets of different types of things and toys for kids to enjoy.”
The Tenkiller Area Community Organization will host an egg hunt Saturday, April 3, outside of the building at 32247 S. 540 Road. The annual event will start at 3 p.m. The hunts will be split into three age groups: ages 2-4; 5-7; and 8-10. There will also be nine grand prizes for hunters to win, and special prizes will be scattered across the grounds for whoever picks them up first.
While much of today’s Easter activities center on activities for youth, adults can have fun, too. At Dewain’s Place, the bar is hosting its first-ever egg hunt, Sunday, April 4.
“There will be Easter eggs hidden throughout the bar and patio, filled with prizes,” said Holland Riddle, manager. “Our grand-prize egg will be super-hard to find, but worth it when you do.”
Dewain’s opens at 2 p.m. Sunday, and while guests are looking for eggs, they can enjoy free pool all day. Also, starting at 9 p.m., the bar will offer live music by Dan Martin and the Great American Wolf.
The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry will hold an Egg Poetry Hunt on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in downtown Locust Grove. Eggs with lines and phrases will be hidden inside and outside of the museum. Each person can find three eggs, and then put the three lines together in some way to make a poem. Those who present a poem will receive a gift. The event is open to all ages.
On Sunday, April 4, the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, 1141 Pawnee Bill Road in Pawnee, will host its annual nondenominational Sunrise Service. The service will begin at about 7 a.m. on Blue Hawk Peak, the highest point on the ranch grounds. The service is led by the Pawnee Ministerial Alliance and is a community-wide tradition. Participants are asked to bring their own seating and dress appropriately.
Natural Falls State Park is hosting an Easter Egg Trail Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m.; and again on April 17. The first date will be for children ages 6 and under. The later date will be for kids 7-12. There is a $10 parking fee.
For some revelers, the holiday wouldn’t be complete without a traditional Easter dinner. Lambs were often included in the main course back before Easter, when during Jewish Passover it was common to sacrifice a lamb and roast it. Later on, Jesus was often referred to by Christians as the Lamb of God, and those who converted to Christianity brought the tradition along with them.
Ham has also become a customary part of many American Easter suppers. It is believed its use came from more practical reasons, as before the convenience of refrigeration, farmers typically slaughtered pigs in the fall and cured the meat over several months. So by the time Easter rolled around, the ham would be ready to eat.
Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, said she will probably visit her parents for some ham and deviled eggs on Easter.
“That’s usually what we do,” she said. “My mom followed all of those traditions. We do turkeys and ham at Christmas and Thanksgiving, but part of the reason ham is a tradition for some people is back in the old days, they would kill a hog and hang it up in the smokehouse, and at about Easter time would be when it was done.”
For those wanting a traditional Easter meal without having to put too much work into it, Reasor’s offers a holiday dinner that’s ready to heat and eat. Customers can get a serial glazed ham dinner that serves six to eight people for $69.99. It comes with garlic roasted asparagus, spring cucumber salad, King’s Hawaiian Rolls, and Tippin’s Apple Pie. There are also a variety of a la carte sides, like mashed potatoes, kale salad, brown gravy, green bean casserole and more. Meals can be ordered online or in the store.
