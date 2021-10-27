Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.