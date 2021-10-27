The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots to enrolled Veterans, as well as their spouses and caregivers.
This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for a booster dose of the Moderna or J&J vaccine:
For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after their second dose: 65 years and older; age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings; age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions; and age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.
For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots will be given on a walk-in basis. EOVAHCS does not offer the Pfizer vaccine. The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center at 1011 Honor Heights Drive in Muskogee will offer the vaccine Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the walk-in clinic near the pharmacy and the agent cashier on the first floor.
The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on 8921 S. Mingo Road in Tulsa will offer vaccines on the second floor Monday through Friday from 8 .m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Red Team – Primary Care – facility.
