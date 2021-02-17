MUSKOGEE – Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has canceled all outpatient clinics on Thursday, Feb. 18.
All community-based outpatient clinics will be closed Feb. 18, which include the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic, McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic, Tulsa VA Dental Clinic, JCM East Clinic and Tulsa VA Behavioral Medicine Service Clinic. We will contact Veterans to reschedule their appointments.
COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
Veterans scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on Feb. 18 should report at the same time and same location on Saturday, Feb. 20. We are also calling Veterans with this information.
Call Center Update
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Call Center is currently experiencing longer than normal hold times. In addition to the Call Center, Veterans can also use https://www.myhealth.va.gov/ send a secure message to their team, refill prescriptions, as well as check on the status of upcoming appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.