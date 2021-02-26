MUSKOGEE – March is Women’s History Month and to show appreciation the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be hosting a Telephone Town Hall to engage with women veterans on Tuesday, March 2, at 7 p.m.
"We want to share information about the many services VA offers women veterans, answer their health care questions and discuss our new locations opening this summer," said Nita McClellan, public affairs officer.
To join the Telephone Town Hall, women veterans enrolled for VA health care will be called automatically, but women veterans who are not enrolled can call 833-998-1749 on March 2 at 7 p.m.
To enroll for VA health care, call 888-397-8387, Ext. 4. Veterans can also visit /www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
For help with an online application, call the toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For information about the Town Hall, contact McClellan at 918-577-3704.
