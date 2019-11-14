Public libraries have changed drastically over the decades, and while some may occasionally smell of musty books, the Hulbert Community Library exuded the aroma of freshly-baked pies Tuesday evening.
This was due to the pie bake-off competition, another piece in the slate of activities planned by staff.
"We had so much fun with the chili cookoff, and with it being fall, we thought a pie bake-off would be good," said Pam Davis, assistant manager. "It was Kayla's program."
Kayla Rooster volunteered at the Hulbert library for six years before being hired as a clerk. During that time, she hosted Kayla's Teen Cooking Club so teenagers could learn how to make quick, simple recipes.
Rooster made an apple pie for the event.
"I bake for people all the time, so it was easy," she said.
Tristan Brave from the Hulbert Board of Trustees served as bake-off judge.
"I'm really thankful I didn't have to pick a second place. It was really tough picking a first place," said Brave.
Alexia Johnson learned about the bake-off from her "nana."
"I had apricot at home and used a cherry pie filling. I put a layer of apricot and topped it with about a third of the cherries," she said. "I didn't think it was going to turn out too good. I think I added too much nutmeg."
She had found the recipe online and made the pie after school Tuesday.
Emelie Bailey has volunteered at HPL for over six years. She won third place in the library's chili cook-off in October, and she baked an apple-cranberry pie. She said the bake-off sounded like a good idea.
"It's my grandmother's recipe," said Bailey. "I really worked hard on it. It took about an hour to make."
The crust was light and flaky, and was also her grandmother's recipe. Since that pie turned out to be well-liked, she said she might make it for Thanksgiving.
Library volunteer Oscar Tarkington tried all of the pies.
"They were delicious. They were all winners," he said.
But there was only one winner: Johnson.
"The apricot was a little bit sweeter," said Brave. "It was a hard decision. They were all delicious."
Johnson's prize was a paint-your-own garden gnome kit.
A couple of the library bake-off contestants may be entering confections into the Hulbert FFA Pie Auction, scheduled for the evening of Monday, Nov. 25, in the Hulbert Schools Auditorium.
Get involved
For information on upcoming events at the Hulbert Community Library, 210 N. Broadway, call 918-772-3383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.