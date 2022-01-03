EASY DOES IT: Small steps make for best progress when it comes to better health

The most common New Year’s resolutions focus on exercising more, losing weight, and eating healthier, and Tahlequah is home to plenty of experts and businesses to help local residents reach their goals.
It’s important for anyone trying to get in better shape in 2022 to set goals, but to get big gains, small steps must come first. Health experts also suggest finding assistance to attain those goals. Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service, recommends seeing a physician before starting a new workout regimen.
“First of all, people should go to their physician and tell them what their plans are, especially if they’re not in great health,” Winn said. “It could be the first step in their process. Get a regular physical, which is not a bad idea for anyone, to see where their starting point is.”
The thought of having a six pack, or being able to bench press 300 pounds, can be enough to spark interest in exercise. However, it’s easy for beginners to become discouraged when they see little progress. Winn said it’s all about finding and setting smart, attainable goals. Losing one pound a week is realistic, while losing 20 pounds in a month is not.
“Set smaller steps to get to a larger goal,” Winn said. “Just get outside and get walking. If you have no idea how to get to a healthier you, I would suggest working with a trainer and someone who has a background in it. They’ve gone to school to learn how to help people do that.”
Anytime Fitness in Tahlequah is offering a New Year’s special, with the first month of a membership free, and the key fob used to enter the gym is also free. It’s a 24-hour facility that offers free tanning with a membership. It has free weights, cardio equipment, a group fitness room, showers, and much more.
Manager Vanisa Ross said the gym saw a big rush of people interested in getting new memberships after Christmas. She suggests everyone make exercise and eating healthier a habit, and said not to expect results overnight.
“Remember that one bad day or one cheat day doesn’t have to be it,” she said. “Don’t quit. If you fall off the wagon, just get right back on. The best thing I see are the seniors who have been doing this since probably before I was born that still come in every day. It’s just what they do and is part of their day. They’ve made it part of their lifestyle.”
Gyms are good for people who have the motivation and the knowledge to exercise on their own. Some may require a little more guidance, though, or they could be looking for something different than the norm.
Kyler Harris said instead of paying for access to a gym and a trainer separately, members receive both at Okie Flow Fitness.
“I was looking for options for me to get guidance, run people through a good workout where we can modify and scale per individual for what your specific needs are, but also get the community feel. Everybody always works harder in a group. CrossFit checked all those boxes for me when I was looking into opening a gym,” said Harris.
Those who sign up at Okie Flow Fitness will get 50 percent off their first month. Members have seven classes to attend each day, Monday through Friday, and the facility is open Saturday, as well. There’s no limit to how many classes a person can take, and a coach is on hand every day to run members through a workout. After a warmup, they modify exercises and regimens to fit each individual.
“Then we take you into metabolic conditioning, a strength workout – everything you need – and we’re going to get you out in an hour,” Harris said. “That way, it’s the most efficient, but most fun hour of your day.”
Harris is another advocate for finding guidance and taking small steps when making fitness goals.
“Find someone you know who is living the lifestyle you eventually want to get to, and start very small,” he said. “If you start too big, you just end up failing. If you’ll start small, and chip away at it, celebrate the small successes, it makes it a lot easier to keep going.”
