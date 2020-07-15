Eateries with curbside, delivery rely on community

While many restaurants have reopened their doors to allow in-person dining, several businesses have decided to keep them shuttered, essentially limiting their potential revenue by offering only curbside or delivery services.
When restaurants in Tahlequah started opening their dining rooms back up, Pasti Italian Grill considered doing the same. However, owners decided to keep the doors closed, and are currently only offering curbside and delivery through the Local Bytes app.
"We're monitoring the news, monitoring our community, taking our staff's feedback, and then our customers' feedback and what they're wanting," said Jewel Yell, manager. "We have a lot of good customers that we see several times a week, so we're kind of playing off their comfort zones. Also, it changes daily, the news and the numbers do."
For a couple of weeks, Yell said business had slowed down, as other places in town started seating guests. But they decided to stick it out, and have since seen a return to normal numbers.
"We kind of slowed up when everybody started opening back up, but the community has really stepped up and saw that what we're doing is for their benefit or for our staff, so they've been really supportive," said Yell. "We are doing the best we can, just like all the other restaurants in town. We're washing our hands, wearing our masks, and taking all the protocols that we can to keep ourselves healthy and our customers healthy."
As of right now, there are no plans for the Pasti Italian Grill's dining room to reopen, but Yell said it is prepared to when the time comes. They've printed out throw-away menus to pass out, and have the dining room set up for social distancing.
Ruby's, a popular eatery in midtown, has stuck with curbside only, as well. It's kept busy with orders coming in over the phone or on the Local Bytes app, although some days are slower than others. Ashleigh Villines said the restaurant has been selling more salads since the it started getting warmer outside, but the staff has still had to turn away customers looking to eat indoors.
"Business slowed down a little bit, I think, as more things started to open back up," she said. "We've gotten a lot of calls from people asking if we're open for dine in. We've had a lot of people walk up to ask if we're open for dine in, and we have to tell them no."
Nichole Henson, owner of Ruby's, has taken advantage of having the dine-in area closed by remodeling the bathrooms. Villines said Henson hopes to fully open the restaurant in a couple of weeks, but with the frequent changes in safety guidance and the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the business has no definite timeline.
"She wants to fully reopen soon, but the cases have been spiking recently, so I think she's a little bit hesitant on that," said Villines. "She does have an older grandmother that she sees often, so she doesn't want to expose her. So now she's just kind of taking advantage of the time by making improvements to the restaurant, and just making sure everyone is safe before she lets everyone in here."
Those who would like to place a to-go order from Ruby's are asked to give them a phone call upon their arrival, and someone will bring their food out to them shortly.
A family-owned burger joint in town remains drive-thru only, but Misty Presley at Presley's Burgers said business has been really good, and they've had very few complaints about the dining room not being open.
"We don't really have any plans to open the dining room anytime soon. We are just going to try and wait it out a little longer," she said. "One reason why we aren't opening is it's just my family that works here; if one of us gets sick, we would have to close and we just feel this is the safest alternative for our customers."
Presley added that the restaurant has had a few customers, who are normally regulars at the establishment, test positive for the coronavirus last week. She also said the pandemic has shown that the community is willing to rally around its small businesses to ensure burgers joints like hers can stay afloat.
"This is a tough time for all businesses. There's just so much unknown, and I know all of us appreciate everyone being understanding," said Presley.
