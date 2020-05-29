Echota Behavioral Health offers tips for wellness

Oklahoma has a lot of cases of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, and drug and alcohol abuse. With the added stress experienced these past several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the levels have increased even more.
Jimmie Fite, director of Echota Behavioral Health, said her group has seen a sharp increase in cases of anxiety, depression and domestic violence during the past several weeks.
“We have seen an increase of between 25 and 30 percent in our caseload,” Fite said. “Most of these have been issues of anxiety and depression, although sadly, we have also seen an increase in domestic violence issues, as well.”
A newly released Kaiser Family Foundation poll showed nearly half of all Americans are reporting the coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health. A federal emergency hotline for people in emotional distress run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported they have also seen a huge increase in calls from individuals seeking help.
“Fear, worry and stress are normal responses to perceived or real threats and when individuals are faced with the uncertainty or the unknown,” Fite said. “It is normal and understandable that people are experiencing fear during this current pandemic.”
Officials have offered many tips on staying mentally and physically healthy during this crisis, including hand-washing and other preventative measures, staying up to date with the facts about the local area, and being careful in interactions with others.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention also recommends staying physically active as one of the best ways to keep the mind and body healthy. Officials say it is OK to visit parks, trails and open spaces, and that those types of activities are great ways to relieve stress, and to get fresh air and vitamin D.
Fite offered several suggestions that will help, such as taking a break from the news and social media; making time to unwind and do enjoyable activities; exercising, eating healthy, avoiding alcohol and drugs; and staying connected with others.
“Taking necessary precautions in your activities is the key to staying mentally and physically healthy in times such as these,” she said. “However, if you are struggling and need some additional help, call for help.”
In any emergency situation, call 911. Otherwise, more information can be found by calling Echota Behavioral Health at 918-871-2795 or by going to echotabehavioralhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.