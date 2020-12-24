Echota Behavioral Health is partnering with the members of the Broken Arrow Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Latter-day Saints Charities to help area individuals and families in need.
"This has been a very difficult year for many, and this collaboration with the Latter-day Saints is a way for us to be able to offer some help and assistance to families in need, especially during this time of the year," said Jimmie Fite, director of Echota Behavioral Health. "Wrapping around families and individuals is so important, as well as helping people during this pandemic."
Echota Behavioral Health, a behavioral health system operated by the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees Corporate Board, offers treatment of behavioral and mental health for individuals and families. Although operated by the UKB Corporate Board, people do not have to be Native American to receive services and assistance.
Latter-day Saint Charities is the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its purpose is to relieve suffering, foster self-reliance, and provide opportunities for service. Latter-day Saint Charities follows the admonition of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, take in the stranger, clothe the naked, and visit the sick and afflicted.
Unique in its support structure, Latter-day Saint Charities has access to the resources of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which include funding and local volunteer support. More than 1 million workdays of labor are contributed each year by volunteers in support of welfare initiatives.
"We are so excited to be able to partner with Echota Behavioral Health to help meet the urgent need in the area, especially during the Christmas season," said Stephanie Updike, communications coordinator for the Broken Arrow Stake of the LDS Church. "Christ served one by one, and we are blessed to be a part of meeting needs one by one by working with Echota and the UKB."
Fite said her organization wants to reach out to everyone in the different communities they serve.
"If you need some help, we welcome you to come and visit with us," Fite said. "We care about individuals and families, and we will offer help without judgement to anyone in need."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.