STILWELL – U-Haul Company of Oklahoma Inc. announced that Ed’s Auto Parts has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Stilwell community.

Ed’s Auto Parts, 1020 N. Second St., will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, and in-store pick-up for boxes. Ed’s Auto Parts owner Edward Gass said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Adair County.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com.

Normal business hours at Ed's are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 918-797-0036 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Stilwell-OK-74960/014016.

U-Haul and Ed’s Auto Parts are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

