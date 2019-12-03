Edibles, 'flower,' oils perform different functions

Marijuana in the U.S. is not the same as it once was. Its legalization in various states has generated a significant increase in ways it can be used.
In Oklahoma, medical marijuana card holders can smoke it, eat it, vape it, and more, and nearly all the dispensaries in Tahlequah will have some version of each. And with an abundance of shops in town, local residents have several options.
Green Stag Cannabis Co. has flower - called "leaf" or "bud" by old-timers - along with edibles, concentrates, THC cartridges for vaping, and more. According to bud tender Chaney Duckworth, prices for flower range from around $13 a gram to $39 for an eighth, or 3.5 grams. Customers can also pick up a pre-rolled joint for about $9 a pop.
"The higher end of our cartridges are going to be more around $55 and then the lower end is going to be $45," said Duckworth. "It also depends on the quality range. We have a higher shelf and lower shelf for certain things."
The Green Stag's various edibles include gummies, chocolates, and brownies. Medical marijuana cardholders can purchase a 25mg gummy for about $7, 50mg brownies for $20, and 50mg chocolate bars for around $17 before tax. Duckworth said they all contain different ratios of THC and CBD, so some people who want fewer psychoactive effects might want to stick with edibles with a higher percentage of CBD.
From now until at least New Year's Eve, customers can purchase $10 grams of marijuana at Quahlity Buds in Tahlequah. The dispensary also has some 10mg edible cookies for around $5 to $6, as well as a bath salts for physical pain. On the concentrates spectrum, customers can expect to spend around $55 for a gram of concentrates, which include, rosin, shatter, wax and more. Concentrates will have a higher percentage and users will feel the psychoactive effects of cannabis more strongly.
"[Concentrates] comes from flower when it's pressed in and everything seeps out," said Parker Weavel. "It doesn't burn the THC, it just activates it. So this is going to be a very high percentage of THC. Flower is going to have like anywhere from 16 percent to 35 percent THC. [Concentrates] are going to be anywhere from 65 to 99 percent."
Down at CBD Plus, the first marijuana dispensary to open in Tahlequah, customers can purchase pre-rolled joints for around $6 to $12. For an eighth of an ounce of marijuana, customers can expect to pay about $40 to $45. The shop also sells edibles. Blakelee Lehnick said customers can expect to spend around $10 for every 10mg of edible they buy. For vape cartridges, users can spend about $30 for a half-gram cartridge and $60 for a full gram.
"I can go through a half-gram in two days and I know people who can make it last two weeks," said Lehnick.
On Muskogee Avenue, SoulAge has just about every product that contains THC. Customers can score edibles such as peanut butter and jelly, suckers, gummies, ice cream, caramel candy, extra virgin olive oil and canola oil. Bud tender Josh Wogoman said he has one patient who visits the store to purchase a pain cream, because a broken jaw from a car accident restricts the use of the mouth.
"There's a gentleman that comes in here with Parkinson's," said Wogoman. "Edibles are going to be the best for that as well. He has pain in his leg and he has Parkinson's, so with the edibles, it actually helps literally all of it. He can actually go to sleep at night and he doesn't shake as much."
Marijuana users can find high levels of THC in some of SoulAge's edibles. For instance, it has a 1,000mg cookie for $100, and a 500mg cookie for $60. But it also has smaller levels, like with its 25mg suckers. The alternative amounts of THC might make sense, as Wogoman said everyone's tolerance is different. His tolerance is around 200mg of THC in his edibles, while others could be much less.
SoulAge also has $15 grams of flower. For about $41 after tax, customers can get 3.5 grams.
