Who would’ve thought a roundabout could create so much controversy? Furthermore, who would’ve thought it would become a political football?
Some who have been keeping up with the process leading up to construction of the roundabout south of town at the State Highway 82 and U.S. 62 junction – and who have paid attention to discussions on social media – have made another observation: They can almost predict how people voted in recent elections by their reaction to the roundabout.
That’s not necessarily true in Tahlequah, where most Democrats are conservative, and Republicans even more so. Folks in these parts are leery about change, until they are convinced it will improve their lives. And the roundabout, for some, is a change they didn’t want or need. On the other hand, many have embraced it as a modern solution to traffic problems that have long existed in that area of the county.
But our opinions make no difference in this case, so the message is blunt for those who don’t like it: Get over it.
There are options. Drivers can stubbornly detour on Stick Ross Mountain Road. Or they can decide not to travel to the lake or Muskogee or anywhere else that would require them to navigate the roundabout. But that’s another case of cutting off the nose to spite the face.
Roundabouts are the wave of the future, and in almost every city where they’ve been installed, they’ve eased congestion and improve the flow of traffic. There are exceptions, but not many. Drivers in almost every European country embraced them years ago, and although the U.S. is a latecomer to the roundabout scene, they’ve worked in this country as well. Anyone who has ever visited Branson will have seen how the roundabouts work there.
Are there accidents? Sure, at first – but most are fender benders. Roundabouts, by their very nature, force traffic to slow down so vehicles can work their way through the circle and into the desired lane to head off in the proper direction. Unfortunately, some despise this feature so much that they seem to hope for a serious accident – almost to the point they’re willing to cause one.
That’s a selfish attitude, and a destructive one. And it certainly does not suggest the “community spirit” that is necessarily part and parcel of any town that wants to grow and succeed.
Some drivers have been surprised and have reluctantly admitted it’s not as bad as they thought it would be. The skeptics among us would do well to give it a try before they make a final judgment on its efficiency.
Cherokee Countians, whatever their opinion, have little choice but to accept the roundabout. It’s here to stay, after all. Drive carefully, and optimistically. We’ll all figure it out eventually.
