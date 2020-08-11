As ordinances on face coverings are becoming the norm around the state, law enforcement officials seemed to be on the same pages when it comes to enforcement.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he’s been reluctant to enter businesses to seek out people not wearing masks.
“I don’t think it was the intent of the City Council for that to be taking place, and I don’t think people in Tahlequah envision or want us running down the street, chasing down a person not wearing a mask,” King said.
King said TPD is taking a more proactive approach after noticing several loopholes in the ordinance.
“We are working with the city prosecutor and the city judge, and we have developed a plan to be more proactive in enforcement,” King said. “Another thing people don’t realize is enforcement doesn’t necessarily mean a citation or an arrest. Just like a verbal or written warning on a traffic stop, we are going to continue to try and handle these situations with verbal and written warnings.”
The chief said his intent is not to punish people, and officers will use their discretion.
“The intent of a ticket is to change a behavior, so if we can change a behavior without a citation, that’s the method we’re going to use,” he said. “Our best defense and offense is our communication, and that is dealing with people compassionately, explaining the ordinance, and trying to get them to comply.”
King plans to meet with local business owners from whom he’s taken complaints about employees not wearing masks.
“With the mask ordinance, there are so many variables and exemptions by the CDC or [Americans with Disabilities Act], and it’s not as cut and dry as when we see somebody speeding. When we see somebody without a mask, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are violating the law because they may have an exemption,” King said.
It’s fair to assume businesses or law enforcement officers cannot ask others why they are exempt from wearing a mask due to health or mental disabilities. However, while the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) allows individuals to say they are not required to disclose their medical conditions, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) doesn’t apply in cases wherein health and safety could be compromised.
“A public accommodation may exclude an individual with a disability from participation in an activity, if that individual’s participation would result in a direct threat to the health or safety of other,” reads Title III of the Technical Assistance Manual Covering Public Accommodations.
King said his officers will not be asking individuals to disclose their reasons for not wearing a mask.
“It's because of the invasion of that privacy and the time spent on trying to prove or disprove a reason for no mask on,” King said. “I think in the end, the mandate calls for more people to wear their masks religiously."
King said he’s received a few complaints in regard to employees not wearing masks, but there have been no citations or arrests made.
Stilwell Police Chief Chad Smith said he is talking with City Councilors about enforcing a mask ordinance, instead of a mandate.
“The mandate that the city was proving was not proposed as an ordinance for the city. Therefore, it not being an ordinance, we could not enforce the mandate,” Smith said. “We can only enforce city ordinances and state laws.”
Smith said enforcing the ordinance on those who are causing a disturbance or trespassing is the idea.
Repeated calls and texts to Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe have gone unanswered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.