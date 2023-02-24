Education, roundabout questions top the list at Legislative Briefing

Area lawmakers provided updates and answered questions from constituents at Go Ye Village Friday, Feb. 24, during the Legislative Briefing, hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; State Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville; State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah; State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; and State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, discussed the controversial roundabouts, their assigned committees, and education.
Culver is vice chair of the Civil Judiciary committee, and he’s on the Transportation committee, Transportation Appropriation Budget committee, and the Higher Education and Career Tech committee.
“Transportation is a big deal in this area; it’s a big deal over the state, so I hope I can bring a voice for this part of the state to be that,” Culver said.
Hardin is on the Criminal Justice committee as vice chair, and he’s on the Public Safety committee and Agriculture committee.
“I try to stay within my wheelhouse of my life experience – 40 years in law enforcement, been running cattle for 50 years. When they look at everybody in the House, they’re looking for your expertise. I try to keep the bills that I run in that general area,” he said.
Stephens said it was a transitional year for him, as Agriculture and Wildlife were split into two separate committees.
“You’ve got to pick which one you want, and to be honest with you, that was hard for me to do because I like them both,” he said. “I picked Agriculture but I ended up in Wildlife and Tourism.”
Pemberton echoed Stephens on the changes made at the Capitol, and he said he remained on the Education committee.
“I asked for Health and Human Services, which I did get, and I think there’s a lot of things going on in that committee. I think that’s important to Northeastern Oklahoma and the whole state,” He said.
Woods is on the Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee, Energy and Telecommunications committee, Retirement and Insurance committee, General Government committee, Transportation committee, and the Appropriations committee.
“I’m trying to bring jobs and infrastructure, and I think that’s why I got those good committees. I’m learning a lot. It’s been good and I’m starting off good,” Woods said.
The first question asked by an attendee pertained to education and was directed to Culver.
“The last year or two, and you all have all heard about them – the vouchers. Vouchers are bad, because it’s going to hurt rural education,” he said.
The House came up with an education plan that was passed Wednesday, Feb. 22, but it still has to go through the Senate and pass, and then head to the governor’s desk for a signature.
“What we passed on Wednesday was instead of vouchers, we’re going to increase the school funding by $500 million, and that’s broken down in to three buckets,” Culver said.
A sum of $50 million will go to the Red Bud Fund, and Culver said Cherokee County schools received $1.2 million last year.
“One-hundred and fifty million dollars of that $500 million is going go for a $2,500 raise to teachers and support staff in these schools. The extra $300 million is going to go into the funding formula, and that’s where each school, each child has a weight, and depending on what that weight is, is how many dollars they get in this funding formula,” Culver said.
The panel was asked about the roundabouts being constructed on U.S. Highway 62/State Highway 82 and why there was no county or city input on the matter.
“The [Oklahoma Department of Transportation] has an eight-year plan of what they’re going to fix. Four or five years ago, it was bridges; now we’re looking at the two-lane roads with no shoulder,” Culver said. “I drive through a roundabout every day in Oklahoma City, and in my personal opinion, once this is in, people are going to like it.”
Hardin said a roundabout is being constructed in Kansas, Oklahoma, and it was the town’s decision.
“I do know that ODOT did come in, and we were all in a meeting, and the town chose to do that roundabout,” he said.
Stephens is a fan of the roundabout and ensured attendees that bigger vehicles, such has trailers and big rigs, can maneuver just fine through it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.