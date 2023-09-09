Darlene Littledeer, a fifth-grade math teacher at Grand View School, has helped her district’s Indigenous students grow closer to their culture and Native American roots.
After school, Littledeer educates students in the Johnson-O’Malley program about several aspects of the Cherokee language and culture. The class allows students in grades 1-8 to practice the language and study about Native history.
“I will be tired as can be at the end of the day, but when I know it’s [time for] Cherokee, it’s kind of like [I get] a second wind, I guess, because I enjoy it so much,” Littledeer said.
The class has also participated in the Cherokee Challenge Bowl and Cherokee Language Bowl, and seven students have been honored as Little Cherokee Ambassadors.
“It gives them their identity,” Littledeer said. “They seem to be more proud when they learn all this stuff.”
Littledeer has recently been recognized as the 2023 National JOM Teacher of the Year and Cherokee Nation’s first Teacher of the Year in March 2023. Being named the first Cherokee Nation Teacher of the Year is what Littledeer is most proud of, and she was honored to just be nominated for the awards.
“What I know of my heritage is what my mom passed down to me, so that’s what make me the most proud. It’s kind of ironic because she had dementia and she just passed away on Aug. 2. So she doesn’t even realize all these awards I have been getting, but it was because of her that I know all this stuff,” Littledeer said.
Littledeer said she was never looking to win any awards; she just wants her students to be successful in competitions and studies.
“I would rather [have] them win the awards than me,” Littledeer said.
Even though Littledeer has been teaching for 25 years, with this being her 11th year at Grand View, her journey began shortly after she graduated from high school.
“When I graduated from high school, I wasn’t ready for college, so I started working at a school,” Littledeer said. “I was a teacher’s assistant. After about four years, they started letting me have my own class [where I taught] 3-year-olds. I found out I liked it, and that’s when I went to college to get my teaching degree.”
After teaching at Dahlonegah Public School in Stilwell for two years, Littledeer became an educator for 12 years in Dallas, where she won her district’s Teacher of the Year title twice.
Littledeer said she hopes her students in the Cherokee culture class will go into high school and keep taking language classes to become more fluent speakers.
“I just want them to be able to learn the language a lot better, and keep it and not lose it like I did,” Littledeer said. “I lost a lot of it growing up and leaving home.”
