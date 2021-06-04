5W's + 1H: Feeding wildlife can endanger both humans and animals

There's a reason why the inhabitants of Oklahoma's green forests are called wildlife, and it's important that people let them be.
Green Country is home to a variety of species. The area's rolling hills and thick foliage provide ample space for creatures like deer, fox, bears, coyotes, and others to thrive. While some of these animals may look cute and cuddly, they're not meant to mingle with humans as a house pet would.
"Most of the time when we interact with a wild animal and it becomes familiar with us, it usually ends poorly for the animal," said Leann Bunn, park naturalist at Tenkiller State Park. "We can't forget that they are still wild. When they lose their fear of us, they can become quite dangerous to us."
Deer are abundant in this area. Some might even approach humans, but it's impossible to determine what its intent is. It's best they and other animals have a healthy fear of humans, or else they could be in potential danger. For instance, wildlife that begin to associate food with humans, and then humans with vehicles, might not be afraid of oncoming traffic.
"Not only that, but during the fall when the young bucks get rather interested in girls, they have no common sense," Bunn said. "They really are quite dangerous and will be aggressive. I don't quite understand, but people will walk up to these animals that, because they don't act afraid, they think they're not dangerous to us. That's not the case, and there's a lot of people across the country every year that are gored by deer or even worse."
Oklahoma's black bear concentration has increased over the years, and officials often get reports of them around the Tenkiller area. Some people find it cute to feed them or have the bears come up on their porch. However, this can be extremely dangerous, especially when the animal realizes that humans are the source of food.
Once an animal like a black bear realizes a human is the source of the food, they might start demanding it. It's not only dangerous for the person, but for the bear, too.
"The first thing that is going to happen if someone is bitten or mauled by any wild animal is it has to be tested for rabies if it's a male," Bunn said. "And at that point, there's only one way to do that, and the animal has to die."
People food is also not healthy for wild animals. They don't need humans to survive, and if they eat the wrong types of food, they can become malnourished. They're also not able to distinguish food from wrappers or foil.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, feeding wild animals can lead to too many of them in one place, which can increase the chances of disease transmission to people and other wildlife. Animals fed along roads tend to stay near roads, increasing the chance of vehicle-animal accidents. Also, large concentrations of ducks and geese can pollute nearby waterways, backyards and athletic fields.
There's nothing wrong with viewing animals, but it should be from a distance. It's recommended that campers, hikers, and anyone outdoors respect the animal's space so the wild animals stay wild.
"It's just never a good thing for us to think that we can tame or interact with a wild animal, even one that we've hand raised," Bunn said. "That wildness doesn't go away. It always ends up being bad for the animal. Either the animal can't cope with being turned loose, or the animal becomes aggressive to its keeper, or it's a wild animal that someone thinks is cute and cuddly and they want to feed them and usually end up on the wrong end of that."
