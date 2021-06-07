Cherokee Nation officials visited Northeastern State University recently to see the progress made on Seminary Hall, as the $8 million restoration and renovation project is set to wrap up within the next year.
The structure, built in 1888, was originally home to the Cherokee Female Seminary, but has been part of the university’s campus since 1909. In 2015, the CN Tribal Council and former Principal Chief Bill John Baker supported the decision to donate $4 million to the renovation project. NSU then matched that funding to ensure no detail was overlooked, according to President Steve Turner.
“Seminary Hall is a symbol of courage, hope and determination,” Turner said. “Through their generosity and continued commitment to higher education, the Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee people have ensured Seminary Hall will remain the educational cornerstone of our region. With this restoration, every first-time freshman will have at least one class in this historic building."
The Female Seminary in Park Hill was one of the first institutions of higher learning for women west of the Mississippi River. Prior to its founding, Cherokee women who wished to continue their education attended East Coast boarding schools. Cherokee Nation based the curriculum of the seminary on that of Mount Holyoke College for women in Massachusetts.
After the original Seminary burned down on Easter Sunday in 1887, the school was relocated to Tahlequah and the replacement building was built in a neo-gothic architectural form of the late 19th Century time period. It was later sold to Oklahoma in 1909 and joined the state college system.
“To say that the Cherokee Nation and NSU are inexorably intertwined is an understatement,” said CN Council Speaker Joe Byrd. “We are happy to have partnered with the university to see that this piece of Cherokee history is being properly restored with so much attention to detail.”
Seminary Hall’s first floor contained a library that will now house faculty offices, including the university president. The second floor will have classrooms and third floor, which was once a girls dormitory, will be classrooms, meeting space and house the museum in partnership with Cherokee Nation.
“Seminary Hall has shaped the minds of so many of our Cherokee people, with this particular building dating back to 1888, that we knew we had to help preserve such an important legacy of our past,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “I’m extremely proud to see what the Cherokee Nation and [Cherokee Nation Business’s] $4 million contribution has helped to preserve, and the good it will yield for our community, Cherokees, and students here at NSU for the next seven generations.”
The original cost to build Seminary Hall was about $62,000. Nofire worked quickly to figure out what it would cost to rebuild the structure from scratch in today’s terms.
“To build this today, it would run about $136 million,” said Nofire. “And I don’t think we could ever duplicate the craftsmanship. I’m so glad we were able to help save this beautiful landmark.”
Both Byrd and Nofire attended NSU, and have fond memories of Seminary Hall and its surrounding buildings. According to Dan Mabery, vice president of University Relations, NSU boasts the largest number of Cherokee college graduates. Several Tribal Council members and staff either attended NSU or are alumni.
“I think, once it’s complete, this building should be used when introducing dignitaries from other tribes to the Cherokee Nation, its history and its culture,” said Byrd. “I’m glad to see there are spaces to hold potential receptions and we would love to put them to good use.”
Turner will be making a presentation to the tribal council to highlight the renovation process and answer questions during July 12 general tribal council meeting.
