Cicada Brood X emergence not to hit Oklahoma

Anyone who enjoys camping throughout the summer has likely heard the songs of cicadas at night, but their singing will become amplified this year in much of the eastern portion of the U.S.
The 2021 cicada Brood X is expected to emerge between now and the end of June, and experts anticipate billions of the insects will cover the eastern and Midwest regions of the country as they search for a mate. However, Okies won't experience the cicada horde's arrival this year.
Dr. Wyatt Hogback, entomology and plant pathology professor at Oklahoma State University, said while billions of cicadas will and are emerging, there is good news for Oklahoma.
"The reports of 'cicada-geddon' on the news are because of the widespread emergence of billions of 17-year cicadas in the eastern United States," he said. "It is the largest emergence of these insects since 2004. The good news here in Oklahoma is that we will not have this particular species until 2032, so instead we will enjoy a quiet summer until the loud buzz in August of dog day cicadas."
Every 17 years, the underground development cycle is completed for the Brood X periodical cicada, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Instead of feeding on roots beneath the earth's surface, they will push their way to the top once soil temperatures reach around 64 degrees.
Once the cicadas emerge, they'll search for a partner using a mating call. In fact, there are three species of 17-year cicadas that will appear together this year. So the males of each species have different mating calls so they can connect with the right females.
Male cicadas will vibrate a drum-like organ at the base of its abdomen, while the females respond with a wing-flick that may sound similar to someone snapping their fingers.
"If you snap your fingers outside during the cicada onslaught, you may end up with male cicadas flocking onto you," said Dr. Stuart McKamey, a scientist with the USDA's Agricultural Research Service.
After a pair of cicadas have connected and decide to mate, the female will lay her eggs within branches of plants and trees. When the eggs hatch, the juvenile nymph will fall to the ground, burrow into the soil, and grow for another 17 years, at which point the cycle will repeat itself.
While some people compare the massive cicada emergence to that of a biblical plague, their presence is largely harmless. In areas where they are most abundant, people might notice a clutter of exoskeleton in their yard. They don't bite or sting. However, they can be loud.
Leann Bunn, naturalist at the Driftwood Nature Center at Tenkiller State Park, said she's never seen a mega emergence of the insects in these neck of the woods, but has experienced their ear-splitting songs when all piled together.
"When we were bird banding, we were on the prairie and there are just little pockets of trees out there," she said. "We had to go to a grove of trees to get to one of our nets, and it was deafening. They were full of cicadas. It was pretty alarming it was so loud. So in areas where there aren't many trees, the concentration of cicadas might be pretty significant."
The cicadas are not particularly harmful to plant life, but they can cause damage to young shrubs and trees when they lay their eggs. The branches of young trees can be killed, but for mature plants it's more of a natural pruning, according to McKamey.
In Oklahoma, there are also insects that help tamp down cicada populations. In the fall, large solitary wasps called cicada killers emerge. While their names might sound ominous, they are not aggressive, have a weak sting, and help to limit the number of cicadas that feed on plant roots while immature.
