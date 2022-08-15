Native students preparing for the national ACT exam can now register for a free virtual workshop hosted by Cherokee Nation Foundation.
The Aug. 27 workshop is hosted in partnership with “Testing With Success” for Native students in grades ninth through twelfth with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
“Testing With Success” provides customized testing preparation featuring copyrighted strategies and specialized testing handbooks that deliver significant results.
Students who participated in previous workshops and took the national exam saw an average increase of four points with some students increasing by as many as nine points and a select few students achieving a near perfect score.
Registration for the Aug. 27 workshop is available through Aug. 25 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
