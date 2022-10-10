Gamma Beta initiates NSU assistant professors

Gamma Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma in Tahlequah is honored to initiate a new member last month. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. The group is proud to welcome Maureen Johnson, assistant professor of English and director of composition at Northeastern State University, to their organization. From left are: Sherry Whisler, Beth Herrington, Jeannie Van Veen, Maureen Johnson, and Donna Talley.