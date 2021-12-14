Oklahoma State School Superintendent and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister says she disagrees with Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision not to renew the state's hunting and fishing compacts with the Choctaw and Cherokee tribal governments after the compacts expire Dec. 31.
"This is another example of Stitt working against the people and hurting Oklahoma," Hofmeister said. "Our current governor does not represent things Democrats, independents and Republicans hold dear."
Hofmeister is serving her second term as State Superintendent of Public Instruction and announced in October she was switching political parties from Republican to Democrat and running for governor against Stitt.
Asked if she supported Stitt's and Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's actions to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn or narrow its landmark decision known as the McGirt ruling, Hofmeister said "Absolutely not."
"I would stand firmly against that," she said of the actions by the governor and the state attorney general.
The 2020 McGirt decision by the nation's highest court determined some tribes' reservations were never disestablished by Congress, with the result the state of Oklahoma has no authority to prosecute many crimes involving Native Americans, including in Pittsburg County, which lies within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation.
Many of those cases now are being handled by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's office or else by the respective tribal courts. The Supreme Court has agreed to review the McGirt decision in January.
Hofmeister said the affected tribal governments stand ready to work with the state to see that laws are enforced, but she maintained Stitt has rejected those offers.
"He has created chaos," Hofmeister said.
Hofmeister was invited to McAlester on Monday to serve as keynote speaker at the Pittsburg County Democrats Christmas Party, held at Pete's Place in Krebs.
While her meeting with Pittsburg County Democrats is among the first since she changed her political party affiliation, Hofmeister said she's been well-received by Democrat groups she's met with so far in her campaign.
"It's great," said Hofmeister. "We're really building a strong coalition." She said she's eager to represent the voters of Oklahoma, who she described as people who care about the issues.
"I'm already representing the Democrat Party in the state, and proud of it," Hofmeister said, noting that as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, she is the highest-ranked statewide Democrat official in Oklahoma.
What would Hofmeister do to strengthen the state economy?
"It all comes down to supporting Oklahoma families," Hofmeister said. Things that drive Oklahoma's economy start with education, she said.
"My focus will always be on education, particularly in our public schools," said Hofmeister.
What's her stance on gun control? Has that changed since she changed from a Republican to a Democrat?
"I'm an Oklahoman. I have a conceal and carry permit," Hofmeister said. "I grew up with guns in my family."
What about her stance on abortion?
"My values haven't changed," Hofmeister said. "I'm personally pro-life. I haven't walked in every woman's shoes. I'm against extremism on both sides.
"What matters most is having access to high-quality health care and well-paying jobs," Hofmeister said.
One of the main drivers of Oklahoma's economy has traditionally been the oil and gas industry. What would she do to support it, given that the nation's top Democrat, President Joe Biden, said during his campaign he would work to put oil and gas companies out business?
"I support all of our various businesses in Oklahoma, and we want to reduce red tape and barriers," Hofmeister said.
She again returned to education as a driver of the economy and said she supports higher pay, not only for teachers, but also for support personnel such as bus drivers and teacher aides.
Hofmeister said she has a plan to get more teachers certified in Oklahoma, by paying college students a salary during their 15-week internships. Some interns have to drop out because they simply cannot afford to go so long without being paid, she said.
"I would keep my foot on the gas to solve teacher shortages," Hofmeister said.
"I believe in public education, access to quality health care and infrastructure."
Hofmeister and Connie Johnson have announced they will be Democrat candidates in Oklahoma's 2022 gubernatorial election. Johnson formerly served as the District 48 state senator, representing portions of northwestern and northeastern Oklahoma City from 2005 to 2014.
Johnson previously ran as a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and for governor in 2018. The candidate filing period for state and federal offices is April 13-15, 2022. Hofmiester, Johnson and any other Democrat gubernatorial candidates would face each other in the Democrat Primary Election, set for June 28, 2022.
Candidates who win their respective political party's nomination would then face candidates from other political parties in the General Election set for Nov. 8, 2022.
