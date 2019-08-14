By Keri Thornton
HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Education approved a contract with the Bank of Cherokee County for a credit card payment method for the cafeteria.
The plan is designed to help parents who have credit cards to come to the school and put funds toward cafeteria debt.
Board treasurer Leslie Mack said it was time for the change, and the one-year trial will give them an idea of whether the method is a success.
"We have people who owe money right now that have come in multiple times with a card and have not been able to pay," said Mack.
The goal is to track the cost-effectiveness for the year and determine if the method will help or hurt financially.
"In the past, we've had quite a large debt that's accumulated, so we've got to figure out ways to try to fight back and to keep the debt down," said board President Steve Carey.
In other business, approval of the Hulbert Teacher Mentor Program was granted by the board. The program is designed for incoming new teachers who have no experience. The board wants to be sure everyone understands the policies in place and that overwhelmed teachers can feel comfortable.
"We're asking teachers to go dedicate time and effort with another brand-new teacher to make sure they're getting the hang of it," said Carey.
Also OK'd by the board were fundraisers; Softball Mountain View Meats, Softball Krispy Kreme, JH Cheer Waitress at Wheelhouse Restaurant, Football BBQ Cook Off, Football Indian Taco Dinner, Cheer T-Shirt and 9th Grade Class fundraiser.
During his report, Superintendent Scott Kempenich said several construction projects in and around the school have been completed, just in time for the first day of class.
The upgrade to the school facilities includes the sign on the auditorium, which is missing letters. These were fixed, as were the posts on the sides of the cafeteria, which were replaced with pipe fencing. An awning was added over the elementary entrance so children being dropped off or picked up won't get wet.
"I drove by and saw the awning and I am super-excited about that and it looks great," said board Vice President Rachel Dallis.
The approval to hire a JOM resource teacher was granted.
What's next
The next Hulbert School Board meeting will be Monday, Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
