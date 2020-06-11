The Hulbert School Board agreed on two new hires during a June 8 meeting.
Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the board hired Joseph McClure and Kyle Deason.
"Joseph McClure is coming on board and is going to be in the social studies department, and he will also be the girls' head basketball coach and assist with football," said Choate.
Deason was hired as a middle school and high school math teacher.
"We had a math teacher retire at the end of last year and Kyle is going to take over those math classes and help with middle school athletics," Choate said.
The next Hulbert School Board meeting is June 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.