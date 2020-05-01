Dear NSU Community,
I want to quickly acknowledge that COVID-19 has tragically taken lives, made many people sick and created disruption in so many aspects of daily life. COVID-19 is still a threat to our state, nation and world. These have been trying times, and the uncertainty of when everyone can be tested or when a vaccine will be readily available creates angst. We look and long for better days!
The collective response by NSU students, faculty and staff to meet the challenges of COVID-19 is inspirational and encouraging. Please keep supporting each other in the days and weeks ahead. Thanks for all that you have done and will do to support each other.
Social distancing and the limit on group size brought on by the pandemic took away our ability to hold commencement ceremonies as we would prefer to do. There is so much positive energy that comes from being in a large venue with our students and their loved ones. Commencement is absolutely the grandest celebration of accomplishment and reflects all that is good and right in higher education. However, I am pleased that on May 9 at 10:00 am, we will broadcast our first virtual commencement as we do everything possible to recognize the accomplishments of the NSU Class of 2020. The event will include all of the traditional elements. I am impressed and thankful that so many of you, and the families of our students, have posted messages and photos on the student portals. When the nation moves to Phase III, there will be limits on group size in large venues. This may mean the December commencement will also be virtual. We hope not but need to plan for it.
Many of you have asked me questions about the state funding outlook. Your inquiries are appropriate. COVID-19 and the collapse of the oil and gas market are creating considerable uncertainty on revenue projections for FY 21. This uncertainty is making it more difficult than usual to build the budget. Media outlets across the state are reporting different opinions about how much money will be available for appropriation and what the deficit will be. The Cabinet and the Budget Oversight Committee are considering multiple scenarios. On Monday, we submitted a narrative to House and Senate leadership about the impact of a 7.5 percent and 10 percent appropriations reduction. All state agencies were asked to provide similar information. The bottom line is we will not know what the budget looks like until related legislation is passed and signed by the governor. Please be patient as we sort through complex circumstances.
Here is the latest update as we systematically respond to the reopening of professional services and businesses in the communities we serve. Our plans will be modified if gating criteria are not met.
Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow have primarily adopted the three-phase Open Up and Recover Safely Plan put forward by Governor Stitt. Since Tahlequah is also using the 14-day gating criteria included in President Trump’s Opening Up America Plan, the schedule of opening selected businesses is appropriately one week behind other municipalities in the state. NSU will extend the current telework/rotational work schedule (NSU Phase I that began on March 23) through May 16. Our plan is to start resuming somewhat normal operations for staff who are teleworking or in a rotational schedule on Sunday, May 17, if this is a regular workday for you or Monday, May 18, for all other staff. These dates are after dining, entertainment, gyms, places of worship, tattoo parlors, movie theaters and sporting venues can operate while using CDC recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols. For Broken Arrow and Muskogee, the above businesses can reopen on May 1 and in Tahlequah, May 8. Employees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms each day. Much more detail will be provided through internal communications, and I encourage you to have regular conversations with your immediate supervisor. NSU’s Return-to-Campus Plan will include consideration for those 65 and older and vulnerable individuals and includes individuals with serious underlying health issues, such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.
NSU’s Return-to-Campus Plan is guided by a working group created by the Cabinet. The group includes Jon Asbill- Facilities Management, Patti Buhl- Public Safety, Jean Logue- Human Resources, Dr. Sallie Ruskoski- Medical Laboratory Sciences Faculty, Scott Rosenthal- NEO Health Centers, Dr. Sheila Self- Student Affairs and Angela Shaw- Cherokee County Health Department.
All courses will remain online for the summer semester with a possible exception for the NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry (OCO). We will work in consortium with the Cherokee Nation to determine when patient contact can resume. The final decision for OCO will be made on or before June 1.
It is our intention to be fully operational in the fall semester. This means in-person classes will take place, and residence halls will be open. Certainly, we recognize there will be modifications to what fully operational means. First and foremost, we will focus on the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the communities where our campuses are located. Each of our unique functions will follow appropriate CDC protocols and state regulations. For example, we cannot have classes or gatherings with more than 50 persons in attendance. If, as some health experts predict, there is a surge of new cases in the late Fall or early Winter, we will quickly move to an online and mostly teleworking environment. We have proved that we can pivot quickly when and if necessary.
We are now prepared to distribute $2.8 million in CARES Act assistance to eligible students. These funds are to be used for COVID-19 related expenses. Earlier today, three different letters were sent to students, one in each of these categories: 1)those who are eligible and have a FASFA on file; 2)those who may be eligible after filing their FASFA; and 3)those who according to the USDOE are ineligible or have been excluded for other reasons. Here is the link to eligibility information https://www.nasfaa.org/covid19_heerf.
We have a few remaining summer camps scheduled for small groups. The decision to hold camps will be made after the City of Tahlequah moves to Phase II on June 5.
Starting May 8, students will be allowed to return to campus by appointment to move out personal items from student housing. All move-out processes will follow appropriate protocols.
Although gyms are scheduled to reopen in Tahlequah on May 15, the RiverHawks Wellness Center (The Fit) will not open until at least May 25, provided we have enough staff to operate safely. There will be limits on how many people can be in the facility at one time. No decision has been made about when the pool can safely reopen. For reference, the Open Up and Recover Safely Plan-Phase II takes effect on May 15 in the state. Bars will be operating with diminished standing-room occupancy and under social distancing and sanitation protocols. Funerals and weddings will resume, and children’s nursery areas in places of worship will be open. For Tahlequah, Phase II is scheduled for May 22.
Computer Labs continue to be available for students between 8 am and 8 pm Monday through Friday. In addition, these labs will be open prior to finals week between 8 am and 8 pm on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, in the following locations:
Tahlequah – Webb Tower 307
Broken Arrow – B&T 137
A WiFi hotspot covering the parking lot of the Webb Tower continues to be available. Students can access the internet in this location by connecting to the network labeled ‘NSU-ParkingLot’.
For the latest CDC update, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
