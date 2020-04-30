In 1851, the Cherokee ignited the lamp of learning in the wilderness.
From its humble beginnings as the Cherokee National Female Seminary and through its evolution as a teacher's college and present-day comprehensive university, Northeastern State University continues to play a key role in northeastern Oklahoma's history and development.
NSU is Oklahoma's fourth-largest public four-year institution and one of six regional institutions governed by the Regional University System of Oklahoma board.
The university serves a learning hub in northeastern Oklahoma formed by three campuses - the main campus in Tahlequah and branch campuses in Muskogee and Broken Arrow - which together serve nearly 9,000 students annually.
Online and continuing education programs complete the delivery mix offering virtual and in-demand education opportunities.
Providing support and services for the NSU community continues to be a priority in 2020. Earlier this year, renovations to the interior and exterior of the Barnes and Noble RiverHawk Shoppe located in the University Center were completed. The street-facing exterior of the University Center is also slated to receive a makeover later this year; Barnes and Noble provided the funding for both projects. NSU welcomed The Straight Edge Barbershop to its auxiliary ranks in 2020. Located in the UC basement, next to the Drop Zone, this barbershop was voted Tahlequah's Best of the Best in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Student scholarships received a huge boost thanks to nearly $11 million in campaign commitments during the NSU Foundation's most recent capital campaign. With over $27 million in overall pledges, "Preserve Our Past. ENSUre Our Future. The Campaign for Northeastern State University" produced record-high levels of support for NSU, its students and its faculty. The campaign's original goal was $20,925,000, but after large donations from the Cherokee Nation and NSU alumnus Gregg Wadley, that goal was stretched to $25,075,000. The stretched goal was met on July 26, 2019, and commitments through the rest of 2019 and up to Jan. 31, 2020, put NSU at 108 percent of that higher goal.
Thanks to a generous $4 million donation from the Cherokee Nation, Seminary Hall's exterior is being repaired and preserved. A museum on the third floor of Seminary Hall is also in planning, promising to become a destination for both tourists and locals. Renovations to Wilson Hall continue through 2020 and include modifications to the heating and air conditioning, a banquet room, an art gallery, and the return of Flo's, a long-time casual dining area.
Now more than ever, Northeastern strives to be an active partner in our community. As a workforce development partner for local businesses, NSU stands ready to put together workshops/seminars for small business owners, including entrepreneurship, digital marketing, business analytics, supply chain, sales/marketing and advertising and more.
For over 100 years, NSU has been a staple within the communities it serves. Our mission has always been to empower students to be socially responsible global citizens by creating and sustaining a culture of learning and discovery. At our core, NSU values integrity, excellence, creativity, leadership and collaboration. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to preparing students to be future leaders - both at home and across the world.
The lamp burns brightly still at Northeastern State University.
