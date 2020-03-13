A letter from Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner:
March 13, 2020 - Statement from President Turner:
Students, Faculty and Staff,
Information regarding COVID-19 is coming in at a rapid pace, and institutions across Oklahoma are working hard to examine and re-examine the appropriate plan of action for the reality of the situation we face. In an abundance of caution and with the best interest of students, faculty and staff, we have determined in order to maximize our NSU family’s overall health and well-being, we will implement the following measures immediately:
- All courses will be moved online through Zoom and/or Blackboard from March 23 through April 5.
- Students are encouraged to take home all course materials, textbooks and devices when they leave campus for Spring Break unless you plan to return.
- It is our intention to resume classes to their previous format of delivery on April 6. If necessary, we will adjust our plan accordingly.
- All NSU campuses will reopen as scheduled on March 23.
- Computer Labs are available for student use at all three campuses.
- Tahlequah - WEB 212, 213 and 304
- Broken Arrow - B&T 137, COE 113 and BALA 118
- Muskogee - Administration 116 and Synar 205
- Student Housing, Food Service and NSU libraries will remain open after Spring Break.
- The FIT will reopen with limited services after Spring Break.
- All healthy employees are expected to report to work as scheduled.
- Academic Advising and other student services will be available through Zoom.
- The MIAA conference has suspended athletic competitions indefinitely.
- All other public events are either postponed or canceled through April 5. Communication with event organizers will take place through their respective Vice President.
- Any student or employee traveling out-of-state during Spring Break must inform the institution by completing a travel form here. Travelers may have to complete an additional screening before returning to work (employees) or students who return to campus after Spring Break.
- All non-essential out-of-state student, faculty or staff travel is suspended.
- "Essential” travel is travel that is necessary to the ongoing operations of the University’s core academic, research or operational functions.
- Only “essential” out-of-state travel on behalf of NSU will be considered for approval by your respective Vice President or President. There will be heightened scrutiny in the approval process of any out-of-state travel until further notice.
- No one should register for a conference until further notice, regardless of the conference date or location. This does not include online webinars or conferences.
- Please refrain from purchasing airline tickets personally. The institution cannot, due to state rules and regulations, reimburse an individual for a flight not used.
- Individuals who believe domestic air travel is “essential” will need to contact their Dean or Director, who will make a recommendation to the appropriate Vice President.
- Planned or approved in-state travel will continue without interruption at this time.
COVID-19 is challenging institutions and communities everywhere and requires constant monitoring and thoughtful action. NSU will continue to monitor the situation in partnership with health officials and the Center for Disease Control and communicate any updates and next steps to the campus community as they arise through your NSU email and website. We would like to emphasize that NSU has not had any cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Please do your part! If you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, I urge you to consider seeking medical assistance and refrain from attending group activities. You can contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health Coronavirus call center at 877-215-8336 or visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
I thank you for your cooperation and assistance with keeping our NSU family healthy as we continue to provide a high-quality educational experience for our students.
-Steve Turner, President
STAYING HEALTHY
Public health officials recommend everyone follow basic prevention guidelines to avoid spreading and contracting respiratory illnesses:
- Try to get sufficient sleep, exercise regularly, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods.
- Keep your hands clean and wash them frequently with soap and water. Carry alcohol-based hand sanitizer and use it when you cannot wash your hands.
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve. When you use a tissue, throw it in the trash immediately. Do not use a handkerchief.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Do not share cups, straws, or anything else you put in your mouth (especially vaping devices).
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Disinfect surfaces that can be contaminated such as desks, phones, doorknobs, keyboards, etc.
