NSU, CSC, CN, NHS partner for nursing program

Northeastern State University, Connors State College, Northeastern Health System and Cherokee Nation came together to sign a memorandum of understanding and formally announce the launch of a new satellite nursing program partnership July 8.
With this memorandum, NSU will provide CSC space on the NSU Tahlequah campus to operate a satellite program of CSC's current Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Program.
Dr. Steve Turner, NSU president, said the partnership is a perfect example of public higher education's ability to respond quickly to community workforce and health care needs.
"Future graduates of this nursing program will provide direct patient care to those with heath challenges and will bolster the number of health professionals in the area," Turner said. "The financial support provided by the Cherokee Nation and Northeastern Health System is key to the program's success.
NSU is pleased to work with Connors State College to increase the number of nurses in Green Country."
Dr. Ron Ramming, CSC president, said Connors is excited to work with the Cherokee Nation, Northeastern Health System and NSU to extend their nursing program into Cherokee County.
"We believe this partnership will prove to be an excellent example of how the public, private and tribal sectors can work together to address critical workforce needs," said Ramming.
Cherokee Nation and Northeastern Health System have each agreed to fund a faculty position for the new satellite nursing program. The partnership will expand current nursing education and workforce opportunities for CSC and NSU students, improving the overall health and well-being of the citizens of Cherokee County, the Cherokee Nation and patients of Northeastern Health System.
"Increasing options for health care education in northeast Oklahoma means we are able to help fill the workforce needs of the future and allow young people the ability to compete for jobs here at home," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker said. "Producing skilled nurses with an associate degree from Connors State and bachelor's degree from NSU addresses the health care shortage we see today across rural Oklahoma and makes it easier for nurses to advance their degrees. Cherokee Nation is proud to play a major role in this unique and forward thinking collaboration of tribal, community and higher education institutions."
President and CEO of Northeastern Health System Brian Woodliff said NHS is proud to participate in this collaborative effort to address the growing demand and shortage of nursing.
"Students will have what the community has long needed, a local program to begin and finish their nursing curriculum and clinical rotations thanks to participants," said Woodliff. "We appreciate the leadership and partnership of Connors State College, Cherokee Nation and Northeastern State University. NHS intends to be the employer of choice for many of the students to care for a community for years to come."
