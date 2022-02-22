STILLWATER – Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to 1,825 students this past fall, including 1,159 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar, including Cherokee County and Northeastern Oklahoma residents.
Area students include: Alena Korbut, Cookson; Kyndra Johnson, Fort Gibson; Greg Crawford, Madison Payne, and Serah Reyes (summa cum laude), Grove; Zouapa Lor, Rose; Wyatt Sheets, Stilwell; Catherine Courteau, Kristen Lemasters, and Cheyenne Shirrel, Tahlequah; and Elexus Maggard and Elexus Maggard, Westville.
