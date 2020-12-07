The Cherokee County Election Board received filings from area locals vying for seats on their school boards of education Monday.
For the Tahlequah Public Schools Seat No. 1, Lori Walker filed for reelection. Both Rick Patrick and Cara Schaus turned in forms for the Keys Board of Education. Dan Fuller submitted his candidacy at Grand View. At Lowrey School, Jessica Secratt turned in her form. Gregg Perryman filed for the Norwood board seat. Eddie Molloy submitted his candidacy for the Woodall School board.
Those who want to run for school board have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to turn in forms. The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave., and the number is 918-456-2261.
