Tahlequah Public Schools is a 5A district composed of seven learning institutions with over 3,600 students. Tahlequah Public Schools is committed to providing all students with a quality education within a safe and caring learning environment.
Sequoyah Pre-Kindergarten Center is a collaboration with Cherokee Nation Head Start serving PK children; Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage Elementary Schools serve children kindergarten through fifth grade. Tahlequah Middle School serves grades 6-8; Tahlequah High School includes grades 9-12; and Central Academy is our alternative high school. The TBMP- (Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement), or Boot School, is also on the campus of Central Academy and serves approximately 20 adjudicated youth at any given time.
Buses travel over 900 miles daily to pick up rural students as far as 35 miles away throughout the county, and transport over 1,300 students daily. The district transportation department also transports students home in the evening that attend the Tahlequah Public Schools' after-school program.
The demographic breakdown in Tahlequah Public Schools includes approximately 43 percent Native American, 38 percent white, 17 percent Hispanic, and 2 percent other ethnicities.
Students from eight K-8 Cherokee County schools feed into Tahlequah High School when they reach ninth grade. The average GPA of high school seniors is 3.0. Our Gifted and Talented program provides services for 17.8 percent of our students and our Special Education Department serves approximately 17.3 percent. In October 2019, 72.74 percent was the district's free and reduced lunch rate.
On average, districts received 42.1 percent of their funding from the local and county revenue, but Tahlequah receives only 26 percent from these sources. Comparably, most districts receive only 11.6 percent of their funds from federal sources, while Tahlequah Public Schools receives 18 percent of their funds from the federal government. Most of the district's revenue is received from the state at 56 percent.
Our vision statement - Tigers ROAR: Removing Obstacles, Achieving Results - truly drives the district, the programs and the services provided to our students. The school district realizes that unless we remove the obstacles that prevent our students from being successful, our students will not be able to achieve their potential. Therefore, the district has a wide variety of programs geared toward overcoming our district's largest obstacle: poverty. Until the basic needs of the student are taken care of, learning will not occur.
TPS has a System of Care called CARE teams at each site. Students are referred to the CARE team primarily because they are not being successful in school. That team works with the student and family to determine the barrier that is preventing the student from learning, then addresses that barrier.
There are also many great traditions in Tahlequah worth noting that stand the test of time. Those traditions include an elementary program dedicated to a dynamic learning environment; a Gifted and Talented Program; and a well-rounded middle school emphasizing literacy, technology integration and STEM. Assorted course offerings at the high school level are designed to prepare students for college and career. TPS boasts an outstanding alternative education program, community collaborations, and a wide variety of athletics and extracurricular offerings that provide our students every opportunity to develop their passion.
ACT Prep, Junior Achievement Biz Town, and the stocks challenge are opportunities for students supported by Cherokee Nation. These traditions are steadfast because we are committed to providing a quality education within a safe and caring learning environment. Through community partnerships, Tahlequah Public Schools provides many resources that enhance students' school experience. The district partners with Cherokee Nation to provide early child care for students with children so those students can continue their education without the worry of child care.
Cherokee Nation Head Start partners with the Sequoyah PK Center to provide an outstanding early childhood experience for three- and four-year-olds in the district. Northeastern State University partners with Tahlequah Public Schools by providing speech services for four-year olds, placing pre-interns and interns in the district for clinical experiences, and by supporting our robotics programs in the schools. Our high school students are concurrently enrolled in NSU, ICTC and the Oklahoma School for Science and Mathematics Honors and AP courses; and are exposed to on-site career technology programs, as well as a rich variety of extracurricular and co-curricular offerings.
The district goals are:
• All stakeholders will work to raise student achievement utilizing practices that increase students' levels of engagement.
• All stakeholders will work to close the achievement gap, creating strong professional learning communities, and creating an engaging school culture for our stakeholders.
• All schools will have equitable resources by imbedding instructional technology.
District Programs
Academic coaches
Each elementary has a literacy resource specialist, as well as a district level pre-K literacy coach, and literacy coaches for grades K-2 and 3-5, and a district level math coach for pre-K-5. Literacy coaches are available to aid teachers; they model, instruct, support and provide resources for teachers to improve learning and increase student engagement in their classrooms. All sites utilize a dedicated time daily to challenge students at their learning level.
Tahlequah Middle School has a part-time literacy coach who instructs eighth-graders struggling in reading through the READ 180 programs and assists with reading initiatives for the site. Tahlequah High School has a full-time reading coach that supports and provides resources for teachers, instructs struggling ninth-graders through the READ 180 programs, and assists struggling students with their core content assignments.
After-school programs
Each school site has an after-school program funded through a variety of sources including the Oklahoma 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah and-or Title VI. Students come before school and-or after school to receive over two hours of fun, educational and enriching programs. Tutoring is offered to students and specific remediation programs provide small group instruction in reading and math for students identified in need of remediation. The child nutrition program provides a nutritious supper meal and students then attend a "Choices" period. The district also provides transportation so that it is not a barrier for attending the after-school program. Approximately 1,000 students per day attend our after-school program.
Alternative school
The alternative high school serves 50-60 students yearly who, for a variety of reasons, have not been successful in a regular school setting. This exemplary program graduated approximately 30 students in May 2019. Accommodations are made as needed including after-school and online classes that allow students to make up credits at an accelerated pace, so they can graduate on time.
Backpack Food Program
Through the local Food Bank and in cooperation with local agencies and community partners, the social worker and other staff members identify students who are hungry. Bags of nonperishable food are sent home in backpacks and include nutritious snacks that the students can just open and eat.
Boot School
The Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement is on the campus of the Alternative School and serves approximately 20 adjudicated youth at any given time. The cadre (disciplinarian) is on site at all times to provide a structured environment. In lieu of incarceration, students attend the boot school to learn self-control while continuing their education. Instruction is individualized for each student and they attend individual and group counseling while attending.
Career Tech/ Oklahoma School of Science and Math
District students have the opportunity to be concurrently enrolled in the Career Tech to receive hands-on vocational training. Tahlequah High School students may enroll in a pre-engineering program, biomedical program, business/computers/technology, family and consumer science and vocational agriculture. Tahlequah Middle School provides a technology education program, Medical Detectives, FACS and vocational agriculture. The Indian Capital Career Tech also includes the Oklahoma School of Science and Math which provides AP calculus and physics for qualified students.
ELL/Migrant
The district has a full time migrant recruiter who also works with Hispanic families to ensure that they are well informed of school events, that they understand school policies and procedures and they know where to go to receive needed services for them and their children. She facilitates enrollment for non-English speaking parents and makes sure that students are appropriately placed to receive needed school services.
Gifted and Talented
The district employs two full time gifted/talented coordinators that identify and serve gifted and talented students. Students are pulled out of regular class periodically for enrichment and projects including field trips, academic competition, and visits to museums, enrichment, and many other appropriate activities. Instructional technology is also a focus of the G/T instructors.
High school food pantry
Also funded through donations, the high school maintains healthy food that students can easily prepare themselves. Donated toiletry items and school supplies are also distributed to students in need.
School-based social worker
Through a partnership with DHS, the district is fortunate to maintain one school-based social worker. The school-based social worker is an invaluable part of our student assistance program. The school-based social worker will conduct home visits and work closely with DHS to identify and monitor students who have been referred due to negligence or abuse. Through a new federal grant, the district added an additional school based social services specialist this year.
School clothing closet
The school clothing closet stocks clothing, coats and shoes of all sizes, as well as new underclothes. Local organizations keep the schools stocked with donations and organized so that students in need can have appropriate school clothes.
School nurses and mental health
School nurses are on site to not only dispense medication and take care of minor medical emergencies, but also provide educational programs to students dealing with hygiene, hand washing, sex education and making good choices, drug and alcohol abuse, and many other health related topics. The district also has a strong partnership with CREOKS Behavioral Health to provide many mental health resources for our students and their families.
School resource officers
Provided through a partnership with the city of Tahlequah, six school resource officers work full time in the district to address a myriad of issues including truancy, child protection, students breaking the law, school safety, traffic control and any legal issues that arise. They also provide in-class presentations related to child safety, drug use, DARE and ALICE safety training.
Student advocates
Student advocates serve high school students, targeting Native American students who have the highest dropout rate of any ethnic group. These advocates work with students and their families to overcome the barriers that prevent them from being successful in school. They travel to their homes, visiting with parents and students to address truancy, poor grades and discipline issues. They help arrange tutoring, counseling, schedule changes and needed social services. They often help homeless teens find shelter, refer students to therapeutic counseling for rehab services, and in general help teens overcome the obstacles that they view as insurmountable. They refuse to let students drop out and even assist them in passing a high school equivalency exam.
Student drug testing
All students in grades 7-12 involved in extracurricular activities are required to be randomly drug tested and any students in grades 7-12 may volunteer to be in the drug testing pool. Random student drug testing is a proven deterrent to drug use. Positive test results are kept confidential and all students who fail the drug tests are required to attend counseling sessions.
Truancy Court
Through collaboration with the associate district judge and the district attorney's office, truancy court not only tickets parents who do not send their child to school, but also works with families to overcome the barrier that is preventing the child from attending.
Tutoring
Tutoring is offered to all students at every site before and after school. Middle school students are provided time during the school day for intervention and remediation. Students needing Tier III instruction are identified and provided additional instruction during the school day or before or after school.
