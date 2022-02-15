The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County purchases and distributes dictionaries to every third-grader in Cherokee County. This encompasses 15 elementary schools. In January, 517 children received a dictionary. For many of these children, this is the first book they have ever owned.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County also provides a paperback copy of "Where the Red Fern Grows" to every fifth-grader in Cherokee County. In January, 514 fifth-graders in 15 elementary schools received a copy. "Where the Red Fern Grows" is a popular book and movie that was based along the Illinois River in Cherokee County. There are still old-timers who acted as extras in the movie around town. The purpose of providing this book is to further education.
Rotarians receive the counts from the schools and order the books. When the order arrives, they stamp the inside cover of each book "Complements of the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County'' inside the front cover of each book. There is a line for the students to write their names in. Then they separate the books according to numbers for each elementary school, and Rotarians deliver the books to the schools. When possible, Rotarians take the books to the classrooms for distribution.
The purpose of book distribution is to encourage a love for reading and learning.
