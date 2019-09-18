LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Melissa Minor of Tahlequah is one of 161 new students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law who began their first fall semester on Aug. 10 with a day of public service at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Little Rock.
Through a day of rain, the students, their group leaders, and Bowen Law School staff completed projects both inside and outside the elementary school.
Students worked in teams under the supervision and encouragement of upper-level law students. It was a chance to get acquainted, build support networks, and learn Bowen Law School's core values first-hand.
Students in rain gear went to worked reclaiming an existing arboretum, contributed by former principal Katherine Snyder, on the north side of the campus by trimming trees and laying a gravel pathway to allow easier access. In the playground, students planted a tree to honor Snyder, who recently retired after 30 years at the elementary school. The tree was donated by Bemis Tree Farm in Little Rock.
Bowen Law School students created a new seating area. Using donated tires, child-safe paint and metal benches donated by Bowen's Student Bar Association, students created a bright spot for students and staff to enjoy the outdoors. Teams of Bowen Law School students also refreshed the paint on "peace paths" at every entrance to the elementary school. Bowen Law School students were just as busy inside the building, and the school's media center was the hub of activity.
This year, incoming law students participated in a book drive conducted by the Student Bar Association. New students were encouraged, through some friendly competition, to bring new books suitable for children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The 161 incoming students collected almost 1,200 books.
They stuffed over 400 sacks, one for each elementary student, with a book, eraser, stickers, and a personal note of encouragement from a law school student. The remaining books will be available in the Booker T. Washington Elementary School library.
On the other side of the media center, law students worked in groups to create colorful origami butterflies that were then used to decorate an encouraging bulletin board in the main entry hall. The message, "Until you spread your wings you'll have no idea how far you can fly," welcomed elementary students back to school.
